Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) Trading Down 7.1%

Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN)’s stock price fell 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.13. 2,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 39,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22.

Hong Yuan Holding Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HGYN)

Hongyuan Holdings Group Co Ltd. designs and manufactures proprietary starch-based, and algae-based bio-plastic resins. Its bio-resins can replace a significant portion of the petroleum-based additives with bio-based material, such as starches from tapioca, corn, wheat and potatoes. The company was founded by Frederic Scheer on September 29, 2001 and is headquartered in Oceanside, NY.

