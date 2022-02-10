Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) Trading Down 7.1%

Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN)’s stock price fell 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.13. 2,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 39,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22.
Hong Yuan Holding Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HGYN)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hong Yuan Holding Group (HGYN)
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Hong Yuan Holding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Yuan Holding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.