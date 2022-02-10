HOPR Trading Up 23.2% This Week (HOPR)

HOPR (CURRENCY:HOPR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last seven days, HOPR has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar. HOPR has a market cap of $45.06 million and approximately $858,496.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOPR coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000664 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HOPR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00048045 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.59 or 0.07080316 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,351.90 or 0.99518574 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00049742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00052730 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006098 BTC.

HOPR Profile

HOPR’s genesis date was February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 192,912,746 coins and its circulating supply is 149,013,129 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet . The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

Buying and Selling HOPR

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOPR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOPR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOPR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.