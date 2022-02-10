Howard Hammond Sells 2,500 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FITB stock opened at $49.19 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.85 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FITB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FITB has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

