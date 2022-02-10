Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 1,397.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,134,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,015,000 after buying an additional 2,924,824 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,070,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,193,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 623.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 950,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,299,000 after buying an additional 818,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,273,000 after buying an additional 775,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial stock opened at $41.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.42 and a twelve month high of $48.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.