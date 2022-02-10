Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,449 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.08% of Compass Diversified worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 126.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the third quarter worth about $202,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.72% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified stock opened at $25.93 on Thursday. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 185.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

