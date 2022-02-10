Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,805 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.10% of Grupo Financiero Galicia worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GGAL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 65.9% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 45.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.75.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $446.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.58 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GGAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

