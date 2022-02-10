Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 28,320 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 189.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,277 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,320 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEM. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 2,313.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,922,468 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,821 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,905,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,508,000 after purchasing an additional 978,383 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,699 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,308,000 after purchasing an additional 802,471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,363,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $522,477,000 after purchasing an additional 644,827 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 829.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 581,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,019,000 after purchasing an additional 518,571 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.79. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $43.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

