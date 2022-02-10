Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LPLA. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 410.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.63.

LPLA stock opened at $190.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.06 and a 52 week high of $193.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.49 and its 200 day moving average is $159.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 37.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.76%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $282,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Burton White sold 80,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $14,561,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,433 shares of company stock worth $25,007,318. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

