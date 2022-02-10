Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 53,183 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,475 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 53,183 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 266.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 16.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,543 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

In other Investors Bancorp news, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 478,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $7,974,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,636,334.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 600,946 shares of company stock worth $9,970,607. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISBC opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $17.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.23.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

