HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Feb 10th, 2022

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

HubSpot stock traded up $11.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $534.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,728,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,253. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of -321.96 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $573.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $670.91.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $773.36.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $9,581,184.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $2,818,539.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,099 shares of company stock worth $46,166,705. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Earnings History for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

