Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lowered its stake in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,273 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 2.11% of AF Acquisition worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in AF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in AF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in AF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AF Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

AFAQ stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. AF Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

