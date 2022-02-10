Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.49% of Anterix worth $5,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Anterix by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Anterix by 74,875.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Anterix in the second quarter worth $203,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anterix in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anterix stock opened at $55.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 0.52. Anterix Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.94 and a twelve month high of $66.55.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 5,120.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Anterix news, Director Hamid Akhavan acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,380,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $164,058. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATEX. TheStreet downgraded Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Anterix from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anterix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

