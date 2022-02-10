Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $29.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.44. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. The firm had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.68 million. On average, research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

