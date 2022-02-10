Hush (HUSH) Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 10th. Hush has a market cap of $2.17 million and $12,018.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded up 169.5% against the US dollar. One Hush coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.95 or 0.00283358 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00083168 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00106704 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003808 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official website is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

