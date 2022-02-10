IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.80.

IBG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of IBI Group to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of IBG traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.42. The company had a trading volume of 79,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,355. The stock has a market cap of C$420.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.23. IBI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.23.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

