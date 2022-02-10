ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ICL Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ICL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 23,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,189. ICL Group has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52.

Get ICL Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in ICL Group by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 48,374 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 3,128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 194,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 133,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.