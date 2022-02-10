IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,997 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,998 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of IDACORP worth $58,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IDA. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

IDA stock opened at $107.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.90. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $114.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

