II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.08% from the stock’s previous close.

IIVI has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James upgraded II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut II-VI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, II-VI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.21.

IIVI opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.77. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI has a 1 year low of $54.35 and a 1 year high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.97.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. II-VI had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that II-VI will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $558,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $34,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,870 shares of company stock worth $1,485,001 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in II-VI by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in II-VI in the 4th quarter worth about $1,799,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in II-VI by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in II-VI by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in II-VI by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

