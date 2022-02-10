Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $446.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $367.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.47. Illumina has a twelve month low of $318.07 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The firm has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,997 shares of company stock valued at $796,780. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 90.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 241.9% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

