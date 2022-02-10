Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,104 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 241.9% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $367.86 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.07 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $372.40 and a 200-day moving average of $413.47. The firm has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.29.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total transaction of $118,648.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,997 shares of company stock valued at $796,780. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.