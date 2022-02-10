Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Down 6.5%

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) shares dropped 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.48. Approximately 11,761 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 789,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

IMVT has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Immunovant from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $675.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42.

In other Immunovant news, insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $222,011.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Immunovant by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 184,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 24,511 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Immunovant by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Immunovant by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

