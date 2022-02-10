Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IMB. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.40) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.40) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,941.50 ($26.25).

Shares of IMB opened at GBX 1,777 ($24.03) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,659.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,592.61. The company has a market capitalization of £16.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of GBX 1,330 ($17.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,789.50 ($24.20).

In other news, insider Simon Langelier bought 47 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,639 ($22.16) per share, with a total value of £770.33 ($1,041.69).

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

