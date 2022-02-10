Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IMBBY opened at $24.54 on Monday. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.