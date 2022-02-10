Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

PI has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.36.

Impinj stock opened at $89.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.92.

In related news, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $78,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $27,226.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,010,827 shares of company stock worth $79,130,883. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Impinj by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,946,000 after buying an additional 111,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Impinj by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,465,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,613,000 after buying an additional 116,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Impinj by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,546,000 after buying an additional 45,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,265,000 after purchasing an additional 33,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

