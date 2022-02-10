Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Director Scott Smith Sells 900 Shares of Stock

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $77,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $85.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.24. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $68.14 and a 1 year high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 23.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,912,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,912,000 after purchasing an additional 35,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 21.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,731,000 after purchasing an additional 322,124 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,725,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,646,000 after purchasing an additional 709,679 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 749,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 707,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,646,000 after purchasing an additional 154,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

