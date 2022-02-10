Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,380,483 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,594 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.54% of Independent Bank Group worth $169,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director G Stacy Smith sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $681,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $153,608.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $77.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.82 and a 52-week high of $80.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 34.57%. The firm had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.64%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

