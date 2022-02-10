Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.43% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Ingevity for the fourth quarter of 2021 have been stable over the past month. The company is gaining from Georgia-Pacific’s pine chemicals and Capa businesses buyouts, which contributed to its earnings. It is also seeing strong growth in automotive and industrial equipment applications, industrial specialties and engineered polymers. Improved demand also lends support to its margins. The company has a number of projects underway and seeks to generate incremental yield. Ingevity has also outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past year. However, higher costs are hurting the company’s results. Higher raw material and logistics costs are likely to weigh on its margins. Weaker automotive productions due to chip shortages are also likely to hurt the company's sales.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

NGVT stock opened at $66.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Ingevity has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 2.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGVT. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 60.4% in the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 709,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,764,000 after purchasing an additional 267,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 90.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 381,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 181,245 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 119.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,437,000 after purchasing an additional 147,997 shares in the last quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 76.0% in the third quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 317,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,689,000 after purchasing an additional 137,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,810,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

