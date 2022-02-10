Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Down 4.2%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s stock price dropped 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.64. Approximately 49,125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,418,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

INO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $814.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 3,391.88%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 918,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 203,039 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 115,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 91,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares during the last quarter. 36.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

