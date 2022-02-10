Insider Buying: Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) Insider Purchases 35,000 Shares of Stock

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) insider David Smith bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £9,100 ($12,305.61).

David Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, November 30th, David Smith bought 88,258 shares of Altitude Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £30,007.72 ($40,578.39).

ALT opened at GBX 27 ($0.37) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.08 million and a P/E ratio of -23.18. Altitude Group plc has a one year low of GBX 23 ($0.31) and a one year high of GBX 58 ($0.78). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 26.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.38.

About Altitude Group

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions in North America and the United Kingdom. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce website solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

