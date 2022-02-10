Insider Buying: Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) Insider Purchases 35,000 Shares of Stock

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) insider David Smith bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £9,100 ($12,305.61).

David Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 30th, David Smith bought 88,258 shares of Altitude Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £30,007.72 ($40,578.39).

ALT opened at GBX 27 ($0.37) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.08 million and a P/E ratio of -23.18. Altitude Group plc has a one year low of GBX 23 ($0.31) and a one year high of GBX 58 ($0.78). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 26.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions in North America and the United Kingdom. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce website solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

