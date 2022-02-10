Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Acquires 12,935 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 12,935 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $242,143.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 23,640 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $454,597.20.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 85,209 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $1,601,929.20.

On Monday, January 31st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 35,300 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $697,528.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 36,240 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $688,197.60.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 78,480 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.08 per share, with a total value of $1,575,878.40.

On Monday, January 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 117,646 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.53 per share, with a total value of $2,179,980.38.

On Thursday, January 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 61,994 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.52 per share, with a total value of $1,272,116.88.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 53,853 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $1,079,752.65.

On Monday, January 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $546,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 31,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $715,170.00.

Cricut stock opened at $20.46 on Thursday. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $260.09 million during the quarter. Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRCT shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cricut in the second quarter valued at $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cricut by 75.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cricut by 17.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,497,000 after acquiring an additional 193,030 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at $33,291,000. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cricut by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 712,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,644,000 after acquiring an additional 42,220 shares during the last quarter. 14.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

