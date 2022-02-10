Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Acquires 12,935 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 12,935 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $242,143.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 23,640 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $454,597.20.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 85,209 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $1,601,929.20.
- On Monday, January 31st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 35,300 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $697,528.00.
- On Friday, January 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 36,240 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $688,197.60.
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 78,480 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.08 per share, with a total value of $1,575,878.40.
- On Monday, January 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 117,646 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.53 per share, with a total value of $2,179,980.38.
- On Thursday, January 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 61,994 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.52 per share, with a total value of $1,272,116.88.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 53,853 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $1,079,752.65.
- On Monday, January 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $546,250.00.
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 31,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $715,170.00.
Cricut stock opened at $20.46 on Thursday. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRCT shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cricut in the second quarter valued at $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cricut by 75.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cricut by 17.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,497,000 after acquiring an additional 193,030 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at $33,291,000. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cricut by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 712,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,644,000 after acquiring an additional 42,220 shares during the last quarter. 14.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
