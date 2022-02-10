Insider Buying: Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) Insider Buys 3,043 Shares of Stock

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) insider Christopher Keljik OBE bought 3,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £2,982.14 ($4,032.64).

Christopher Keljik OBE also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, Christopher Keljik OBE bought 2,775 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £2,969.25 ($4,015.21).

On Friday, December 10th, Christopher Keljik OBE bought 2,765 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £2,986.20 ($4,038.13).

Shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock traded down GBX 0.95 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 97.05 ($1.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,459. Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 96 ($1.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 111 ($1.50). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 105.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 106.57.

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC operates as an investment trust in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

