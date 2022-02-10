Insider Selling: 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) COO Sells 1,636 Shares of Stock

2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) COO Nicola Heffron sold 1,636 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $26,192.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nicola Heffron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, Nicola Heffron sold 467 shares of 2seventy bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $7,196.47.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Nicola Heffron sold 257 shares of 2seventy bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $7,982.42.

Shares of TSVT stock opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.37. 2seventy bio Inc has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $64.00.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.12) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million. On average, analysts forecast that 2seventy bio Inc will post -13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSVT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 2seventy bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

About 2seventy bio

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

