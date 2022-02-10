Insider Selling: Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) EVP Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Paul Wilson III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Robert Paul Wilson III sold 306 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $53,332.74.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock traded down $2.70 on Thursday, hitting $179.91. 174,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,441. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $163.60 and a one year high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.58.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALGT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $448,712,000 after acquiring an additional 60,986 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 10.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,253,000 after acquiring an additional 156,614 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,237,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,995,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 3.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 843,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,631,000 after acquiring an additional 26,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.1% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 556,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

