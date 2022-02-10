Insider Selling: Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Chairman Sells 4,431 Shares of Stock

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $193,102.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.10. 333,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,612. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day moving average is $41.47.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Silgan in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.