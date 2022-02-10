Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.560-$2.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Insperity also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.740-$4.860 EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.28.

Shares of NSP stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.40. 199,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,099. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Insperity has a 52-week low of $75.24 and a 52-week high of $129.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

In related news, SVP James D. Allison sold 4,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total value of $476,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Insperity stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Insperity worth $9,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

