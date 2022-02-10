Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$225.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$219.00 to C$225.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$204.17.

Shares of Intact Financial stock traded up C$1.79 on Thursday, reaching C$186.90. The company had a trading volume of 160,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,476. The firm has a market cap of C$32.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$165.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$167.93. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$140.50 and a 1 year high of C$187.92.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.95 by C$0.92. The business had revenue of C$5.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 11.0568592 EPS for the current year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

