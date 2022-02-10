Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$225.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$219.00 to C$225.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.39% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$204.17.
Shares of Intact Financial stock traded up C$1.79 on Thursday, reaching C$186.90. The company had a trading volume of 160,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,476. The firm has a market cap of C$32.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$165.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$167.93. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$140.50 and a 1 year high of C$187.92.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
