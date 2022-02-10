Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Lifted to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $150.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $145.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NTLA. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.88.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $97.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.79. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $202.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,813 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,916,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,326 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 979,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,393,000 after acquiring an additional 589,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,985,000 after purchasing an additional 565,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,742,000 after purchasing an additional 448,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

