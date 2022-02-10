Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Lifted to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $150.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $145.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NTLA. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.88.
Shares of NTLA stock opened at $97.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.79. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $202.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 2.04.
Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.