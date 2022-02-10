International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Lowered by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in International Business Machines by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,232,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 494,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 378.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,408,000 after buying an additional 891,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE IBM opened at $137.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $123.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.08 and a 200-day moving average of $133.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.31%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.