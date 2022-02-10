International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IBM opened at $137.79 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $123.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.31%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IBM. UBS Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

