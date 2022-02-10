Invesco Ltd. Acquires 25,299 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,351,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,299 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 20.31% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $505,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 30.4% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

BAB opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.00. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.