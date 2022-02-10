Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,285,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,701,944 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.73% of Progressive worth $387,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 9,732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $116,935.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,844 shares of company stock valued at $7,293,107. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.27.

Shares of PGR opened at $108.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.38 and a 200 day moving average of $97.75. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $111.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.05%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

