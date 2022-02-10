Invesco Ltd. Has $468.73 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 629,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 94,798 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of ASML worth $468,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ASML by 14.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,289,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,431 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,101,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,055,791,000 after acquiring an additional 47,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ASML by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,001,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in ASML by 92.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,124,000 after acquiring an additional 613,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 5.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,117,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $832,972,000 after acquiring an additional 55,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML stock opened at $680.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $278.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $738.29 and a 200-day moving average of $783.80. ASML Holding has a one year low of $501.11 and a one year high of $895.93.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. AlphaValue lowered shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $892.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.