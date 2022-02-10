Invesco Ltd. Has $545.04 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,326,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 718,350 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $545,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of CSX by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its stake in CSX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in CSX by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens cut their price target on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

CSX opened at $34.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $38.01. The firm has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

