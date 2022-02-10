Invesco Ltd. Lowers Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,847,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,491 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.37% of CarMax worth $492,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMX. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,784,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CarMax by 22.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,356,000 after purchasing an additional 745,024 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CarMax by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,910,000 after purchasing an additional 431,920 shares during the period. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd raised its position in CarMax by 49.8% in the third quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,124,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,948,000 after purchasing an additional 374,209 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CarMax by 48.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 968,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,031,000 after acquiring an additional 314,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Citic Securities began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.91.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $112.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.49. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.47 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

