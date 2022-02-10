Invesco Ltd. Reduces Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,445,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 372,363 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.66% of AON worth $412,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of AON by 11.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AON by 6.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 176,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 6.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in AON by 3.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 519,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,593,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 130.7% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

Shares of AON stock opened at $293.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $221.82 and a fifty-two week high of $326.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $286.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

