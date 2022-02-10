Invesco Ltd. Sells 37,577 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,467,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,577 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Linde worth $430,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 87.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 70.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $304.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $241.88 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.40. The firm has a market cap of $155.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.50.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.