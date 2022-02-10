Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of IVR opened at $2.65 on Thursday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $826.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.58%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

In other news, President Kevin M. Collins bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 9,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after buying an additional 431,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 210.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after buying an additional 2,510,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

