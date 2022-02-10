Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.14

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.14 and last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 1170 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VMO)
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
