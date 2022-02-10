Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.14

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.14 and last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 1170 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,800,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,649,000 after purchasing an additional 37,629 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,688,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,110,000 after purchasing an additional 53,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 81,655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. 19.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

