Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.95

Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0486 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 153,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 277,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

