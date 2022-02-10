Invesque (TSE:IVQ) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ) traded down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.04 and last traded at C$2.05. 9,825 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 14,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.10.

The firm has a market cap of C$115.28 million and a P/E ratio of -2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.50.

Invesque (TSE:IVQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$66.67 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Invesque Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of investments include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 107 properties, including 72 assisted living and memory care facilities, 17 skilled nursing facilities, 13 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

